Kidz Bop inks licensing apparel deal with IHL Group

Kidz Bop, the number one kids’ music brand, has signed an exclusive licensing deal with IHL Group to launch an apparel line next year.

Launching in North American stores in Q3 2024, the apparel will be Kidz Bop inspired, explained fashion group IHL, to “make pop star style accessible to kids everywhere”.

The collaboration will feature apparel for both boys and girls, including activewear, intimates, sleepwear, and loungewear, and will take inspiration from the Kidz Bop brand and distinct styles of the Kidz Bop kids.

IHL said fans can expect on-trend silhouettes in bold colours with fun embellishments to “elevate their pop star looks and express their individual style with mix and match separates”.

Sasha Junk, president of Kidz Bop, said in a statement: “Every year, we see hundreds of thousands of kids come to our concerts in their own pop star looks. Their excitement and enthusiasm inspired us to create a fashion line that’s on-trend, accessible and makes every kid feel like a star.

“IHL is the perfect partner to bring this vision to life, as they work with some of the biggest names in fashion and have incredible relationships with retailers.”

Sami Souid, chief executive officer for IHL Group, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Kidz Bop - a true definition of a multi-hyphenate! Kidz Bop has continued to evolve their brand – through music and content that empowers and inspires the next generation. We’ve watched the brand grow since 2001, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of that continued growth.”

The IHL Group has a diverse portfolio, including brands Aeropostale, BCBG, Bearpaw, Jason Wu, Natori, Daisy Fuentes, Tahari, Danskin, Totally Tween, and Rae Dunn. Its key distribution partners include Bloomingdales, TJ Maxx, JC Penney, Nordstrom, Costco, Macy's, Dillards, Burlington, Ross, and Saks Fifth Avenue.