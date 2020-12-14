Kim Jones first Fendi collection to debut in January

Kim Jones much anticipated Fendi debut will now be in January. Jones will be debuting a couture collection on January 27 for Paris Couture Week. Originally when Kim Jones was named Fendi’s artistic director of couture and womenswear collections, his first scheduled show was planned for February, so those waiting with bated breath for his debut can finally breathe sooner.

Jones’ first collection for Fendi will be designed with the aid of Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear collections, and her daughter Delfina Delettrez Fendi, the brand’s jewelry creative director. It is unclear in what format the collection will be presented with things being so up in the air thanks to global coronavirus pandemic. It is possible they could do some type of runway show format, or they could do a digital format, or some combination of the two. As of now, the collection is scheduled to be presented at Palais Brongniart.

Jones first Fendi couture collection marks not only his first attempt at couture but also his first women’s collection ever. It will also mark the first time Fendi has created a spring/summer couture collection. This year Fendi did not hold a couture show. Their last couture show was in July 2019 with a collection designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi of 54 looks that was an homage to their former legendary artistic director Karl Lagerfeld who passed away in February of that year. It was one look each for each year he worked at the brand.

In addition to his job at Fendi, Jones is also the creative director of Dior Homme, another LVMH owned brand. Jones’ designs for Dior Homme after generated major buzz, particularly for his collaboration pieces. His Dior Air Jordan 1 sneaker done in collaboration with Air Jordan, respectfully, was one of the most sought after sneakers for 2020.

photo: via fendi.com