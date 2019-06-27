Kim Kardashian gets backlash for shapewear line with accusations of cultural appropriation

It’s been one day since fashion influencer and clothing entrepreneur Kim Kardashian launched her shapewear line, Kimono Solutionwear, and she’s already receiving backlash.

Kardashian shared the launch of the shapewear line on her Instagram account, explaining the genesis of the line. However, in the caption of the announcement, she noted that “Kimono Solutionwear” was trademarked, which led to accusations of cultural appropriation and criticism from the industry as well as general public.

While the assumption is that the brand name is a play on the entrepreneur’s name, it appears that no one on the Kimono Solutionwear team noted that a garment of the same name already exists — and one that’s historically significant, as well.

The term “kimono” refers to the centuries-old Japanese long-sleeved robes, which have been traditionally worn for formal occasions.

Users on Twitter have been commenting on Kardashian’s decision to trademark the term using the hashtag, “#KimOhNo” to discuss the issue of cultural appropriation as a greater issue.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the terms “Kimono Body,” “Kimono Intimates,” and “Kimono World,” are among the pending trademarks filed by the Kardashian business empire. These applications are targeting clothing and leather or faux-leather accessories.