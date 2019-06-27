Kim Kardashian gets backlash for shapewear line with accusations of cultural appropriation

- Dale Arden Chong |
It’s been one day since fashion influencer and clothing entrepreneur Kim Kardashian launched her shapewear line, Kimono Solutionwear, and she’s already receiving backlash.
Kardashian shared the launch of the shapewear line on her Instagram account, explaining the genesis of the line. However, in the caption of the announcement, she noted that “Kimono Solutionwear” was trademarked, which led to accusations of cultural appropriation and criticism from the industry as well as general public.
While the assumption is that the brand name is a play on the entrepreneur’s name, it appears that no one on the Kimono Solutionwear team noted that a garment of the same name already exists — and one that’s historically significant, as well.
Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS - 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft
The term “kimono” refers to the centuries-old Japanese long-sleeved robes, which have been traditionally worn for formal occasions.
Users on Twitter have been commenting on Kardashian’s decision to trademark the term using the hashtag, “#KimOhNo” to discuss the issue of cultural appropriation as a greater issue.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the terms “Kimono Body,” “Kimono Intimates,” and “Kimono World,” are among the pending trademarks filed by the Kardashian business empire. These applications are targeting clothing and leather or faux-leather accessories.