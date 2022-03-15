Kim Kardashian’s Skims adds swimwear

Kim Kardashian's solutions-orientated brand Skims is adding swimwear to its brand line-up of underwear, loungewear and shapewear from March 18.

Skims Swim aims to make buying and wearing swimwear easier, explains the brand, and features a 19- piece collection designed to mix and match, from minimalist bikinis and sporty one-pieces to cover-ups in 7 different colourways made with fast-drying durable fabrics and recycled materials.

Each piece embodies the brand's signature fit and style, to enhance all body shapes and to cater for all tastes and preferences, as the collection is available in sizes XXS to 4X, with prices ranging from 32 to 104 pounds.

Image: Skims Swim

Commenting on Skims newest category, Kim Kardashian said in a statement: “I’m so excited to be launching Skims Swim – I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time. We’ve really taken the time to make sure we’re offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it.

“I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full Swim wardrobe – both for in and out of the water. There is truly something here for everyone – whether you prefer a more covered up style or like something more revealing, the collection is designed to be layered and built upon.”

Image: Skims Swim

Jens Grede, Skims co-founder, added: “Swim is something we have been developing for a couple of years now. It was essential that the launch of such a highly anticipated category resonated with our customers in the ways they expect, with a focus on fit, comfort and versatility.

“Like with other categories we have launched, such as Lounge, our blueprint for success is heavily dictated by listening to our customer beforehand – we know at this stage what they want from SKIMS Swim, and our goal is to exceed their expectations.”

Skims was launched in 2019 by Kardashian and Grede to provide solutions for every body, from technically constructed shapewear that enhances curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size. Sold through its website at Skims.com, Skims is also stocked at retailers including Nordstrom, Selfridges, Ssense, Net-a-Porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew and David Jones.

Image: Skims Swim

Image: Skims Swim