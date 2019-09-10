Kim Kardashian’s Skims Solutionwear launches online

After a high level of anticipation, along with an ample amount of controversy over its original name, Kimono —and a brand rename —Kim Kardashian’s Skims has officially launched online with a new website: Skims.com.

The site officially launches at 9AM PST on Sept. 10, but customers eager to add these pieces into their shapewear collections can sign up for the waitlist to know as soon as products are available. Products include control-top thongs, bodysuits, bras, shorts—including a style specially designed for skirts with high slits or asymmetrical designs—and more.

Kardashian tapped her sisters as well as other models to showcase the new line in its debut campaign.

Skims Solutionwear launches with 36 pieces, which are divided into different categories to fit customers’ needs: Seamless Sculpt, Core Control, Sheer Sculpt, Contour Bonded, Fits Everybody and Mesh Intimates. Pieces are also available in nine different hues to create a versatile selection for the brand’s diverse customer base. Skim products range from 18 USD to 98 USD and are available in sizes XXS to 4XL and 28 cup sizes. Additionally, shapewear will be available up to size 5XL.