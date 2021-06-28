Kim Kardashian's Skims to become U.S. Olympic undergarment partner

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims is now the official undergarment partner for the U.S. Olympics. Kardashian revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that she was invited by Team USA to design official undergarments for them at the Olympics. Pieces will include not only undergarments, but pajamas and loungewear as well.

For those looking to suit up like Team USA, the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection on skims.com. Kardashian has a personal connection to the Olympics, as her former stepparent is Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner.

Skims has been of Kardashian’s most profitable endeavors, with the brand seeing a 1.6 billion dollar valuation this year. The brand has also added retail partners, including Harrods and Nordstrom.