Kings of Indigo links Candiani for sustainable denim capsule collection

Dutch denim brand Kings of Indigo has teamed up with Italian denim mill Candiani to launch a new sustainable capsule collection.

The collection is made using Coreva, Candiani’s patented biodegradable and compostable stretch denim, which for the first time is available in three colourways - blue, black and ecru.

The ‘Swim Upstream’ collection, which “invites the wearer to go against the tide”, is characterised by vibrant patches and, true to King of Indigo’s trademark style, is inspired by Japanese and Americana artwork.

The outerwear pieces from the collection are based on classic denim trucker jackets and French workwear jackets, all constructed using Candiani’s Coreva Technology Denim and finished with recycled-metal buttons.

The styles are available in mens, womens and kids.

The collection is available online as well as in-store exclusively at the Candiani Denim Store in Piazza Mentana 3 in Milan, Italy.