Kingston School of Art presents undergraduate students in end-of-year show

The young designers of Kingston School of Art at Kingston University have presented their collections in the school’s annual bachelor fashion show.

22 undergraduate students took part in the show with each student presenting six looks. These included menswear, streetwear, knit, womenswear and haute couture designs.

A look by Faye Yakorn, Kingston School of Art bachelor fashion show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Kingston School of Art

This year’s show was the first end-of-year fashion show that saw the school’s department of fashion collaborate with the department of music. Kingston’s music student created a bespoke soundtrack for the catwalk event.

A look by Niamh Graham at the Kingston School of Art bachelor fashion show 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of Kingston School of Art

A look by Phoebe Wong, Kingston School of Art bachelor fashion show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Kingston School of Art

Designer Miranda Mallinson-Pocock from Twickenham, one of the finalists for the Redress Design Award 2024, showcased garments focused on homecoming, emphasising comfort and nostalgia.

She extended the life of knitwear and faded fabrics by unravelling and overdying, inspired by her parents' mending and repurposing habits. Her menswear collection features old bedsheets and fabrics from her family home, along with donated items and finds from boot fairs and eBay.

A look by Mirando Mallinson-Pocock, Kingston School of Art bachelor fashion show 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of Kingston School of Art

Rio Aso, another student, drew inspiration from her childhood for her menswear collection, focusing on the security provided by caregiver relationships. Her designs reflect the whimsical aesthetics of Japanese picture books, ‘with solid black colours and wonky lines,’ a press release sent out by the school reads.

A look by Rio Aso, Kingston School of Art bachelor fashion show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Kingston School of Art

Using children's ill-fitted shapes and proportions, the young creator transformed child-like silhouettes into contemporary menswear, aiming to evoke childhood comfort and create innovative, everyday garments.

David Frizzell, course leader of the bachelor programme at Kingston School of Art commented on the show in a statement: “At Kingston School of Art, we are world-renowned for producing designers who are fully prepared to embark on a career at the cutting edge of the fashion industry,” he said.

He continued: “This year is no exception. The range of themes in this year’s catwalk show demonstrates the active concerns of the new generation of designers, and reflects the in-depth research and inspiration they collect from the world around them. The fashion outcome competes at the highest graduate level”

The Kingston School of Art BA fashion show 2024 was sponsored by ME+EM and The White Company.