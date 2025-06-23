Kingston School of Art's 2025 fashion Show: A display of personal narratives and emerging talent

On June 10th, Kingston School of Art's 2024 graduate fashion show in East London showcased the work of 22 emerging designers. Each presented six-look collections that delved into deeply personal experiences and cultural identities, spanning themes of heritage, sustainability, and individual expression in both menswear and womenswear.

Among the notable designers was 22-year-old Ashanti Clark from South London, whose collection drew inspiration from her Caribbean family heritage. Her designs incorporated elements from her grandmother’s home, such as lace, mahogany, and vibrant textiles, alongside nods to her mother’s 1990s fashion. Clark's innovative "luggage dresses," crafted from original 1970s migration luggage, symbolized themes of home, belonging, and the preservation of cultural memory.

West London's Bay Paley, 23, found inspiration in Japanese tea culture, creating garments that explored reflection and healing. Influenced by a three-month internship with Issey Miyake in Japan, Paley's collection featured both literal and abstract interpretations of tea, including a pleated tea bag-inspired skirt and a dress referencing the ritual’s medicinal properties. Her designs aimed to encourage pause and reconnection in a fast-paced world.

Olivia Williams, 23, from Croydon, presented a collection that bridged rural and urban life. Her work referenced Black hiking groups in the UK and the Windrush generation, reimagining furnishings and outdoor materials like tents and umbrellas into modern hiking apparel. With floral prints inspired by Jamaican flora and homages to her grandmother’s wardrobe, the collection celebrated community and safe spaces, both in nature and at home.

David Frizzell, course leader of the BA (Hons) Fashion programme, emphasized that this year’s collections underscored the course's focus on personal storytelling, sustainability, and technical skill. "Our students are reacting in more personal ways than ever before," Frizzell stated. "They’re making meaningful statement collections that aren’t wasteful or frivolous.”

Sponsored by fashion brands Dewhirst and ME+EM, the show continued Kingston University’s tradition of fostering the careers of innovative and socially conscious designers.