Kipling launches sustainable capsule as part of Redress Design Award

Accessory label Kipling has unveiled a collection with a finalist of the yearly sustainable fashion design competition, Redress Design Award, in a sustainable capsule consisting of deadstock materials from the brand’s parent company, VF Corporation.

Beatrice Bocconi, a finalist of the competition’s 2020 edition, used recycled fabrics, deadstock and end-of-roll materials to create a limited-edition capsule, retailing exclusively in Kipling stores. Bocconi’s designs drew inspiration from punk culture and Vivienne Westwood, resulting in a collection of one-of-a-king bags.

Image: Kipling x Redress

The 23 year old Italian designer said in a statement on the collaboration: “I believe in the importance of textile design and manipulations to re-use forgotten fabrics, and small pieces of fabric, that’s why each bag I designed and produced is unique. The Redress x Kipling collection is a small step towards a better and more conscious fashion industry, and I really enjoyed the fact that Kipling doesn’t just care about this issue, but acts behind the scenes to make it really happen.”

The young designer was part of the virtual competition held in November 2020, with VF Corp and Kipling selecting the collaborative winner from a shortlist of seven designers, based on functionality, storytelling and bag design.

VF Corp began its partnership with the competition platform back in 2019, in the form of a ‘Made for Change Challenge’ working with Redress alumni. The conglomerate then became the first prize sponsor of the Hong Kong-based design award’s 2020 and 2021 editions, supporting the initiative’s goal of fostering the next generation of sustainable design talent.