Kipling to debut hard-case luggage

Kipling will debut its first-ever hard-case luggage in 2020, as the accessories brand continues to focus on the travel market.

Known for its crinkle nylon fabrication, Kipling is launching a polycarbonate luggage range in February 2020 that embodies Kipling's 'Live.Light' brand philosophy by being “extremely robust yet sleek and lightweight”.

Launching in bold colours including yellow, red, and blue, the carry-on trolley also comes in black and has been inspired by industrial design and the ever-evolving urban environment, and marks the Kipling’s first foray into polycarbonate luggage, a “revolutionary material that can withstand any endurance test,” added the brand.

Designed to adapt to an active lifestyle, the Curiosity S carry-on luggage boasts 4 dual-caster wheels with 360-degree rotation, are lightweight and water-resistant, as well as being fitted with a TSA-approved luggage lock and an adjustable multi-stage luggage handle.

The interior features a fabric printed with the map of Antwerp, Kipling’s birthplace and the hard-shell exterior has been designed to allow travellers to “play with customisation” by adding city stickers, luggage tags and charms.

Kipling continues foray into travel with new hard-case luggage

To complement the new hard-case luggage, Kipling is also introducing the New Classics range of companion pieces that have been designed to make “hands-free travel possible” including a backpack, a waist bag, a weekend bag and a handbag, which come in blue, mint green and grey.

Commenting on the new additions, Kipling said: “Today’s urban environment is fast-paced, energetic and exciting. Kipling’s collections for SS20 and the brand’s classic models encourage you to discover the world, seize every moment and adapt to every situation.

“With stylish fabrics, new colours and contemporary shapes, Kipling inspires you to live light and go your own way. Live carefree and hands-free with our flexible and fashionable trolleys and bags. Move around confidently in the city as it reveals itself as your playground."

This is the latest launch into travel from Kipling, in October the Belgium-based accessories brand announced its 'Rent Your Kipling’ luggage rental scheme in London in response to shifting consumer needs and the rise of the sharing economy.

Kipling was founded in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium and quickly became known for its crinkled nylon bags. Today, Kipling’s bags and accessories are available globally in 436 stores in 80 countries and can be found in more than 7500 shops, and online at Kipling.com.

Images: courtesy of Kipling