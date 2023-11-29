Kipling unveils collaboration with TV show ‘Emily in Paris’

Following successful collections with Barbie, Peanuts and Minju Kim, bag and accessories brand Kipling is ending 2023 with another collaboration, this time with Netflix TV show ‘Emily in Paris’.

Launching on November 29, the ‘Kipling x Emily in Paris’ collection takes inspiration from the “styling and peppy energy” of the TV show’s lead character Emily Cooper to create seven cross-body and mini bag styles in bold lilac.

Kipling x Emily in Paris collection Credits: Kipling

The collection features bags in glossy and furry styles, with shiny foil finishes applied to the Riri and Milda cross-body styles and the Bina shoulder bag, as well as the heart-shaped Jozi. The furry finish also comes in the same floral lilac on alternative versions of the Milda and Jozi and the small Aminda shoulder bag.

Adding Parisian style to the collection, the Jozi also features enamel charms of the Eiffel Tower, a bottle of champagne, the Kipling logo and the brand’s signature monkey in candy pink, while the Aminda, Bina, Milda and Riri styles all carry a tied-on scarf that references ‘Emily in Paris’ and Kipling with images of hearts, bubbles, vintage cameras and morning coffee.

Kipling x Emily in Paris is available globally from Kipling.com with prices ranging from 54 to 127 pounds.

Kipling x Emily in Paris collection Credits: Kipling