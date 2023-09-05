Kipling unveils Frida Kahlo collection

Accessories brand Kipling, part of VF Corp, has unveiled a new collection utilising the artwork of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

The Kipling x Frida Kahlo collection features nine bags, including bestselling Kipling styles such as the lightweight travel tote Art in both medium and mini sizes, the Hania shoulder bag, the Anto compact backpack, and the Bina duffle.

The black floral bags recall “Kahlo’s artistic bravura,” and include bright blues, fiery oranges, and hot pinks alongside lush greens that have been printed in an aesthetic style to look embroidered.

The vibrant print also features a hidden monkey, which recalls Kahlo’s pet as well as Kipling’s iconic brand icon, and a bright blue monkey charm wearing a floral headdress in homage to Kahlo’s trademark look. Each bag is also signed off with a metallic Kipling roundel in the centre of the bag.

The Kipling x Frida Kahlo collection will be available globally through key retailers and online at Kipling.com with prices ranging from 59.90 to 159.90 euros.

This is the latest collaboration from Kipling this year. The accessories brand has teamed up with Barbie, Seoul-based fashion designer Minju Kim and designer and entrepreneur Victoria Tang.

