Kiprun makes a play for the US running market

Kiprun, the running and trail brand from global multi-specialist sports brand Decathlon, is entering the US market with new shoes and distribution channels next year.

The running brand, which launched in 2008 and is present in 70 countries, has become one of Europe’s emerging performance running brands, trusted by Olympians, World Champions, and record holders, such as Jimmy Gressier and Blandine L’Hirondel.

In a statement, French-based Kiprun said its expansion into the US reflects a “growing demand for innovative footwear,” and its road and trail running shoes have been designed, developed and rigorously tested, balancing elite athlete performance, research and development, with comfort and durability solutions for everyday runners, offering quality running shoes without the premium price point.

Lynsey Lambert, general manager of wholesale for the Americas at Decathlon, said: “For almost 50 years, we’ve helped people around the world enjoy the benefits of sport and movement. Now, with Kiprun, we’re excited to take that mission further by growing our running brand built for performance and inspired by the spirit of accessibility and togetherness that defines Decathlon globally.”

Kiprun campaign Credits: Kiprun

The brand will launch in April 2026 across the US with three footwear styles, targeting everyday runners, those who are looking for shoes for training and race day, as well as trail running. The Kipride, Kipstorm and Kipsummit shoes will be available online at Kiprun.com and through speciality run retailers, including Running Warehouse and Run Moore.

Julien Vancauwenberghe, chief marketing officer at Kiprun, added: “Entering the US is a major milestone for our brand. Together with key wholesale partners like Running Warehouse and Run Moore, we’re excited to democratise high-performance running and inspire one of the world’s most vibrant running communities to keep running.”