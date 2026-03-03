Kith and On sign multi-year deal rooted in running

Premium Swiss performance sportswear brand On has announced a multi-year partnership with American fashion and lifestyle brand Kith, centred around running, designed to bring together On’s performance innovation with Kith’s New York heritage.

Launching for spring 2026, the Kith for On collection includes two new and completely original footwear silhouettes: the K-Tech 1, a performance-driven model, and the K-Tech 2, a lifestyle silhouette with performance-inspired design.

Both styles feature newly designed uppers and all-new Cloudswift tooling for superior speed and endurance. Both silhouettes also incorporate On’s CloudTec cushioning technology and a dual-density Helion foam midsole for optimal comfort and support.

Kith for On campaign Credits: Kith / On

Alongside the new footwear, Kith has also reimagined On’s core collection of jackets, T-shirts, tanks, sports bras, shorts, and pants, featuring On and K-Tech branding and designed in the Kith colour palette. The new collection will also include running accessories, including the Lightweight 2.0 Cap in black and white, and the Waist Pack Lite 2L.

Kith for On campaign Credits: Kith / On

In addition, Kith has launched the Kith Run Team, a New York City-based team of athletes, coaches and local runners, marking Kith’s official entry into community-driven running. The team began training in February and will compete in its first race, a New York-based half-marathon, in April.

The Kith for On will launch exclusively on the Kith app, ahead of a global roll-out on March 6, in-store and online.

Kith for On campaign Credits: Kith / On