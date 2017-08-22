Kith announces collaboration with LeBron James

New York based streetwear brand, retailer and long term Nike collaborators, Kith, have announced a collaboration with NBA player LeBron James, known for his daring fashion style.

Kith founder, Ronnie Fieg teased the collaboration on Instagram, which was later followed with confirmation from LeBron James. Further details are to follow on the exact details of the collaboration collection.

Today was a good day. Cube voice. A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Kith have been producing trainer collaborations with Nike for a number of years but they rarely collaborate with Nike athletes themselves. Clearly exploring this area, Kith are also set to join forces with Chicago Bulls’ Scottie Pippen for a project, also announced on Instagram.