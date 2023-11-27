Kith celebrates 100 years of Disney with new capsule collection

American fashion and lifestyle brand Kith has launched a new ‘Mickey and Friends’ collection celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary.

The ‘Disney | Kith for Mickey and Friends’ collection features elevated apparel and accessories, featuring archival artwork of beloved characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, who have all been reimagined through the Kith lens across a range of jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, shirts, and vintage tees.

Highlights include the varsity jacket, tapestry coaches jacket, and crewneck sweater. The wool varsity jacket is crafted of premium wool blended fabric, with Nappa leather sleeves and a diamond-quilted satin lining and features all-over custom leather applique Mickey Mouse artwork at the front and back.

‘Disney | Kith for Mickey and Friends’ collection Credits: Kith

The tapestry coaches jacket showcases an all-over woven Mickey Mouse and Kith action graphic throughout the composition and is crafted from woven tapestry fabrication and the crewneck sweater features an array of beloved Disney characters with a chain-stitch execution on our signature chunky cotton knit.

The collection also features accessories, including headwear, scarves, and tote bags, alongside an array of lifestyle goods, such as skate decks, blankets and a plush set.

In addition, this year’s collaboration also includes a Kith Kids offering, which takes inspiration from adult styles and features collaborative jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, button-downs, vintage tees, and headwear.

