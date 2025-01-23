Kith collaborates with NHL team the New York Rangers

American fashion and lifestyle brand Kith is proudly celebrating its New York City roots with a new collaboration with the National Hockey League (NHL) team the New York Rangers, which includes partnerships with Bauer, Mitchell & Ness, and Avirex.

The Kith for the New York Rangers collection features apparel, accessories, and lifestyle goods reimagining the Rangers’ classic iconography and heritage, as well as the team's connection to New York City.

Kith for the New York Rangers collection Credits: Kith

Kith has reworked a variety of New York Rangers logos and artwork, including the current Rangers Crest logo and 1994 Stanley Cup Champions artwork into the collection, as well as introduced an all-new collaborative logo that showcases the Kith wordmark with a puck flying across it and the New York Rangers logo under executed in a script typeface. Other Kith signature logos like Kith Sports and New York to the World are seen throughout, executed in the Rangers’ red, white and blue colour palette.

The apparel collection features outerwear, including suede coaches’ jackets, nylon pullovers, and satin bomber jackets, alongside cardigans, sweaters, hoodies, fleecewear, shirting and trousers.

Kith x Bauer for the New York Rangers collection Credits: Kith

In addition, Kith has partnered with hockey brand Bauer on a collaborative apparel and hockey equipment line, including a high-performance hockey stick, gloves and a game-ready helmet. Apparel includes collaborative quarter zips and matching nylon track pants featuring wavy designs.

Kith has also continued its partnership with Mitchell & Ness to present a co-branded Mark Messier Rangers Jerseys. Mark Messier, one of the most legendary players in the history of hockey, won the Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers in 1994 and ended the Rangers' 54-year championship drought. This jersey, offered in Navy and White colourways, features the Kith wordmark in the typical ‘Rangers’ design across the front, a collaborative Kith Sports label, and New York to the World stripes on the sleeves.

Kith for the New York Rangers collection Credits: Kith

The collection also features Kith's second partnership with New York-based heritage brand Avirex, known for luxury leather jackets. The two brands have collaborated on a limited-edition Kitch & Avirex Madison Square Garden Jacket, reimaging Avirex’s signature Icon silhouette with New York Rangers and New York Knicks designs and Madison Square Garden artwork and patches. The premium leather jacket is available in all-black and colour-blocked iterations.

Rounding off the collection is a co-branded embroidered headwear made in partnership with ’47, including Trucker, Hitch Snapback and Franchise LS Fitted styles, alongside Kith-signature beanies.

The collection also includes a Kith Kids offering, which takes inspiration from the adult styles and includes collaborative jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweaters, tees, pants, and a range of headwear.

Kith for the New York Rangers collection Credits: Kith

Kith for the New York Rangers collection Credits: Kith

Kith for the New York Rangers collection Credits: Kith