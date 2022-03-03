Kitri launches first rental collection with Hurr

Rental platform Hurr has announced a partnership with womenswear fashion label Kitri, founded by Haeni Kim, to launch its first-ever rental collection.

Kitri’s rental edit features 15-pieces from the label’s spring/summer 2022 collection including its signature gingham and ditsy prints, milkmaid dresses, and matching two pieces.

Victoria Prew, founder and chief executive at Hurr, said in a statement: “This partnership with Kitri is a hugely exciting moment for Hurr. Both Haeni and I created brands with sustainability at the forefront, so it’s a super exciting moment to have two female founders with a shared passion to change the way we consume fashion collaborate. At Hurr we have been huge fans of Kitri from the beginning, so we are excited to finally have them on board and part of the family.”

Image: Kitri

Haeni Kim, founder and creative director at Kitri, added: "I am very excited to partner with Hurr for an exclusive rental launch of Kitri’s spring collection. Both sustainability and reducing overproduction are really important for us at Kitri, so it's great to team up with a like-minded female founder who shares these values.

“Rental opens up an exciting new way to build a more eco-conscious future for the fashion industry, and we can't wait to be a part of it."

Hurr x Kitri is available to rent from March 3, with prices starting from 18 pounds for a 4-day rental.