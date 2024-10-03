Klarna, the AI-powered global payments network and shopping assistant and Angel City Football Club, a member of the National Women’s Soccer League, has unveiled a capsule collection with LA-based Latinx lifestyle brand, Hija de tu Madre.

The limited-edition clothing collection launches in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and features the phrase “del alma de los ángeles” or “from the souls of the angels,” a tie back to Angel City FC and Hija De Tu Madre’s Latinx heritage.

The line, designed by Patty Delgado, founder and chief executive of Hija De Tu Madre, includes a T-shirt, hat, zip-up and bag.

Klarna and Angel City FC collaborate with Hija de tu Madre – campaign featuring ACFC Forward Katie Johnson and Midfielder Rocky Rodriguez Credits: Klarna

Ten percent of all proceeds from the collection will go directly to the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN) Los Angeles, a non-profit organisation that facilitates immigrant integration programmes for Central Americans and matched by Klarna.

The collaboration is part of Klarna’s ongoing efforts to bring more merchandise styles to women’s sports fans, following its ‘Rep Her’ initiative, which addressed the glaring discrepancy between the styles, quantities, sizes and more available for women’s sports fans in comparison to fans of men’s sports.

Megan Gokey, head of B2C marketing and brand partnerships, North America and UK at Klarna, said in a statement: “Currently, the women’s sports merchandise market lacks in styles, sizes and availability in general for fans. As a shopping and payments service, Klarna is all about bringing fans closer to the game and athletes they love by increasing access to more merchandise and helping fans shop smarter so they can fan harder.

“Our work with Angel City FC has always been about putting the fans at the heart of what we do and elevating the fan experience by providing more access, so we’re thrilled to bring Hija De Tu Madre in as the designer of this year’s capsule collection to celebrate ACFC’s Latinx community and beyond.”

The four styles will be available to shop with Klarna via shop.angelcity.com.