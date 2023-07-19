Kleinfeld Bridal launches first fashion jewellery line on Amazon

Kleinfeld, the bridal fashion brand and home of TLC's ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ TV show, has launched an exclusive line of fashion jewellery on Amazon.

The new jewellery line, designed for bridal and special occasions, is in partnership with Centric Brands, a lifestyle brand collective for apparel and accessories, and captures the timeless DNA of the Kleinfeld brand with a range of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and hair accessories.

The collection aims to offer jewellery and hair accessories for brides, as well as coming-of-age celebrations, birthdays, weddings, proms, and special occasions, adds Kleinfeld.

Marissa Rubinetti, chief operating officer at Kleinfeld, said in a statement: "Our customers travel to our iconic Kleinfeld NYC showroom from all over the world for the experience of a lifetime. Through this new product category, we are bringing that magic of Kleinfeld to even more customers -beyond bridal and directly to your doorstep.

"Kleinfeld has been a part of special moments for over seventy years. Now with this new accessory assortment, customers can have a piece of Kleinfeld fashion whether for a special occasion or everyday wear."

The Kleinfeld line of fashion jewellery includes seven, uniquely designed collections: Flawless, Keepsakes, Social Butterfly, Wordplay, Say Yes, Crystals, and Love Notes. There are more than 80 products available, with prices ranging from 35 to 295 US dollars from Amazon.com.