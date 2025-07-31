KNWLS to debut in Milan where new creative directors define SS26 schedule

London-based label KNWLS will be presenting at Milan Fashion Week for the first time for the spring/summer 2026 season, adding to a schedule that is already defined by notable debuts at top fashion houses.

Spanning September 23 to 29, MFW will play host to 55 physical runways and four digital shows.

As revealed on the MFW provisional schedule published by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), KNWLS, a London Fashion Week regular, will host a show on September 24. Dhruv Kapoor is another new addition to the lineup. The designer will be taking to Milan with his first runway dedicated to womenswear on the opening day of the fashion week, having previously shown at the city's men's fashion week.

Elsewhere, global brands will be welcoming new creative directors. Louise Trotter will unveil her debut collection for Bottega Veneta on September 27; Simone Bellotti will reveal Jil Sander’s new line on September 24; and Gucci will unveil the first collection by Demna on September 23.

Giorgio Armani will close the runway show schedule with an event celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary.

Notable returnees to the Milanese runway include Boss, Calcaterra, Federico Cina, Stella Jean and The Attico. Meanwhile, Meincorp, Nadya Dyzak and Zenam have been named as the three new brands joining the digital calendar.

Outside of the core events, the fourth edition of the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards will take place on September 27 at the Teatro alla Scala. The ceremony is being held in collaboration with the UN Alliance for Sustainable Fashion.