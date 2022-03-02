Koché teams up with Puma and AC Milan on upcycled collection

Paris-based fashion label Koché has unveiled an upcycled football collection with AC Milan and Puma during Paris Fashion Week.

The six-piece limited-edition capsule collection features unused AC Milan Puma football jerseys, which have been reworked by Koché’s founder and creative director, Christelle Kocher.

The result is a celebration of sport, heritage, and couture, with Kocher redesigning the football shirts by splicing AC Milan’s black and red stripes with upcycled fabric and prints from Koché’s previous seasons.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kocher said in a statement: “Upcycling is a new way to re-imagine fashion and respect the environment. It was exciting for me to create this limited edition Koché capsule with the help of Puma and AC Milan, while considering our impact on the Earth.”

Image: Koché x AC Milan x Puma

Puma’s global creative director and innovation, Heiko Desens, added: “It is exciting to see this partnership come to life between AC Milan, one of the most culturally relevant football clubs, Koché, an up-and-coming fashion brand from Paris, and Puma. We are setting a new standard in fashion and sport with this luxurious upcycling project.

“The Iconic ACM colourway, in combination with those sports and streetwear icons, are shaping this beautiful and unexpected Re/Koché look. Definitely on the list of my favourite styling items for this summer.”

Image: Koché x AC Milan x Puma