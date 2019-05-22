Kohl's announces new collaboration with Jason Wu

Kohl’s is expanding its designer collaborations. The American retail chain announced on Tuesday that it will release a holiday collection with Jason Wu this fall, featuring designs exclusive to Kohl's.

The holiday capsule will include jumpsuits, dresses and jackets to be sold in Kohl's stores across the country and on the retailer's e-commerce site. The designs are inspired by classic Hollywood glamour, as Wu told WWD. He said, “I am excited to bring my designs to the Kohl’s customer and give her beautifully designed pieces that will add dimension to her wardrobe."

First quarter sales declined by 2.9 percent in Kohl's Corporation's earnings report this week. CEO Michelle Gass explained in a statement that the company is "actively addressing the opportunities that impacted our first quarter sales and we have strong initiatives that will enhance our sales performance in the second half."

The retailer has often used designer collaborations with names including Vera Wang and Lauren Conrad to reach a wider consumer base. Last month, Kohl's announced a partnership with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Elizabeth and James line, which results in the entirety of the line being sold exclusively through Kohl's channels.