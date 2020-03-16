Kohl's announces new retail partnership with Lands' End

American retailer Kohl's has teamed with apparel brand Lands’ End. The brand's entire assortment of women’s, men’s and kids clothing, including outerwear and swimwear, as well as home merchandise, will be available for purchase through Kohl's beginning in fall 2020.

“The addition of Lands’ End, a market leader in the classic, casual lifestyle, into Kohl’s brand portfolio further strengthens our product leadership and our ability to deliver unmatched national brands to Kohl’s customers,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “Lands’ End brings its strong brand recognition, leadership in casual style and fit authority, and gives new and existing customers something to discover at Kohl’s.”

Lands' End merchandise will be available through Kohl's e-commerce site and in 150 stores across the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Kohl’s as we work to meet our customers wherever, however and whenever they want to shop, whether that’s online, at our retail stores or – as is often the case – at Kohl’s,” noted Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer of Lands’ End. “We know our customers consistently list Kohl’s as one of their primary shopping destinations, and we place great value in meeting them where they are already shopping.”