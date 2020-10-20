Kohl's launches new private-label athleisure brand, FLX

Kohl's has announced the upcoming launch of FLX, a new private-label line of specialty athleisure. The new line is a component of Kohl's new strategy to position itself as a destination in the activewear and casual apparel categories.

Set to debut in select stores and online in March 2021, FLX will offer high-quality athleisure separates with assortments for both men and women. Performance fabrics, functional details and sustainable production practices will be used in the creation of each collection, which will include a year-round selection of core apparel along with transitional items, such as fleece and jackets, refreshed seasonally. FLX will offer inclusive sizing with plus and tall sizers.

FLX adds to Kohl’s current portfolio of private and national athleticwear brands, which includes Tek Gear, Adidas, Champion, Under Armour, Nike and Columbia.

“Kohl’s is excited to introduce FLX to our brand portfolio as we work to continue strengthening our position as a destination for active and casual apparel,” Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, said in a press release. “As customers have been increasingly shopping for a more comfortable and casual lifestyle, Kohl’s identified a plan to more aggressively serve as the most trusted retailer of choice in these categories. With an emphasis on high-quality athleisure, FLX fills a white space in our current private brand portfolio and will be a great answer to these growing consumer trends."