Kohl’s named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 3rd time

S&P Global has named Kohl's to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the third year in a row. This recognition signifies the retailer's commitment to sustainability performance, as well as environmental, social and governance goals.

The DJSI is one of the first global sustainability benchmarks, having launched in 1999. It measures the performance of the global companies, evaluating impact on people, communities and the planet.

Kohl's focuses its sustainability goals in three key areas: climate action, waste/ recycling and sustainable sourcing, with quantitative targets for each. The company has been working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, achieve 100 percent sustainably sourced cotton and has already succeeded in diverting 84 percent of its waste from landfills.

“The DJSI’s continued recognition of Kohl’s serves as a reliable indicator of the strength of our ESG stewardship initiatives,” Steve Thomas, Kohl's chief risk and compliance officer, said in a statement. “We believe that incorporating sustainable solutions into the way Kohl’s conducts business will help to build better futures for our customers, our associates, and their families and we are pleased to be acknowledged for these efforts.”