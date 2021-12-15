Kontoor Brands releases 2020 sustainability report

Kontoor Brands has released its 2020 sustainability report.

The company, whose portfolio boasts the brands Wrangler and Lee, has been committed to advancing its sustainability agenda, with this being its second report in the two years since it became a publicly traded organisation.

The report details the brand’s progress in regards to its continuing sustainability mission. Remaining in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainable Accounting Standard Board, its agenda focuses on people, product and planet.

Contained within the report is the news that Kontoor has reduced its water consumption by 8 plus billion litres since 2008, and is looking likely to save 10 billion litres of water by 2025.

Kontoor has also sourced 50 percent of its cotton sustainably, and hopes to be using 100 percent sustainably sourced cotton by 2025.

The brand focused on the social side of sustainability by creating community development programs at chosen factories in Bangladesh. The programs aim to provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities and education to local workers.

“Although our industry faced substantial uncertainty over the last two years, we have used this time to strengthen our resolve to meet our goals and set new ones - for our people, products and the planet,” said Jeff Frye, VP of procurement, product development, innovation and sustainability at Kontoor Brands.

Other highlights from the report included the fact that Kontoor is on track to using 100 percent preferred chemistry by 2025, and is looking to issue a climate target for greenhouse emissions in 2022.

Kontoor also has a wide array of initiatives within its production chain. From focusing on circularity to diverting materials from landfills, the brand has also partnered with Business for Social Responsibility’s Herproject, which aims to improve access to healthcare for garment workers in Bangladesh.

“Sustainability is a core part of our DNA at Kontoor - a foundational element of how we do business around the world,” said Scott Baxter, board chair, president and chief executive officer at Kontoor Brands. “While we are pleased with our initial progress outlined in the report, we recognise there is more that we can do. As we move ahead, we are committed to using our scale and purpose-led approach to drive meaningful environmental and social advancements for all of our stakeholders.”