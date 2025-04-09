Krispy Kreme launches fashion collection with Primark

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme has launched a fashion, sleepwear and accessories collection with high-street retailer Primark.

The Krispy Kreme x Primark collection aims to offer items that are “comfy as they are stylish,” explains the doughnut brand, with pieces including graphic T-shirts, pyjama sets, hoodies, bags, socks, sliders and bucket hats.

Sarah Jackson, director of licensing at Primark, said in a statement: “At Primark, we're always looking to create unique in-store experiences and offer exclusive collections that our customers won’t find anywhere else.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Krispy Kreme, bringing together two iconic brands in a fresh and exciting way. We can’t wait to see our customers serve up some amazing looks with this collection.”

Krispy Kreme x Primark collection Credits: Krispy Kreme / Primark

The 19-piece collection is available in Primark stores across the UK and Click & Collect, which now reaches 134 locations nationwide. Prices of the exclusive collection range from 3.50 to 18 pounds.

Highlights include Krispy Kreme branded green and white dotty sliders and a backpack, as well as T-shirts with vintage graphics, and doughnut-covered flip-flops and make-up bags.

Krispy Kreme x Primark collection Credits: Primark

Guy Meakin, president of Krispy Kreme UK, added: “We know that Gen Z wants to be comfortable, whether they’re working or socialising. We’re incredibly excited to partner with Primark on this exclusive collection in the UK.

“Both brands have such a strong presence on the high street, often neighbouring each other, so this gives fans of the brands the chance to glaze themselves from top to bottom with the Krispy Kreme x Primark collection.”

To celebrate the new collaboration, Krispy Kreme will be offering anyone donning pieces from the collection 20 percent off the full doughnut and drinks range at its shops across the country until May 8. Simply head into a nearby Krispy Kreme wearing a piece from the collection and say ‘Delicious Fashion’ to claim.

Krispy Kreme x Primark collection Credits: Primark