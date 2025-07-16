Kurt Geiger launching bespoke handbag service

London-based accessories and footwear brand Kurt Geiger is expanding into luxury personalisation with the launch of a ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ handbag service, allowing fans of the brand to create a bespoke version of its popular Mini Kensington bag.

The exclusive, in-store service launches on July 23 and will allow customers to customise their Mini Kensington bag, from colour to fabrication, as well as choose hardware, chain finishes and charms.

Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, chief creative officer at Kurt Geiger, said in a statement: “At Kurt Geiger, individuality is at the heart of everything we do. With One-Of-A-Kind, we’re inviting our customers to take the reins of creativity and reimagine the iconic Mini Kensington into something truly personal.”

Kurt Geiger ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ bespoke handbag service Credits: Kurt Geiger

The service will be available at Kurt Geiger’s flagship stores in London and Miami, including the Oxford Street location and the boutique in Miami’s Aventura Mall. Customers will be able to select from 21 colour options for the bag body, as well as 21 flap finishes, including rainbow, leather, suede, and denim.

Other personalisation options include selecting from 11 eagle ornaments, 15 charms, and five chain finishes to ensure a “unique” handbag. Prices will range from 236 to 325 pounds.