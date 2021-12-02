Kurt Geiger team up with Crocs on limited-edition collection

London-based shoe and accessory brand Kurt Geiger is teaming up with American casual footwear giant Crocs on a limited-edition holiday party-inspired collection.

Launching in early December, the collaboration features two limited-edition shoe styles, which reimagines versions of Crocs’ well-known clog in a glossy black, while reflecting Kurt Geiger London’s brand ethos.

Image: courtesy of Kurt Geiger x Crocs

One of the Kurt Geiger x Crocs designs has been punctuated with colourful chunky crystals to create a bold rainbow across the asymmetric pair. The rainbow is a signature for Kurt Geiger, signifying ‘kindness, joy, inclusivity and hope’.

While the other shoe is accentuated with a luxe faux fur trim and an eagle head charm, also a signature of Kurt Geiger and can be found on the brand’s classic Kensington bag.

Image: courtesy of Kurt Geiger x Crocs

Commenting on the collaboration, the Kurt Geiger London design team said in a statement: “We used the pumped-up BEA construction from Crocs and decorated them with some of Kurt Geiger London’s most recognisable iconography, resulting in two unique designs.”

The Kurt Geiger x Crocs collection will retail for 129 pounds in Kurt Geiger stores and on the brand’s website.

Image: courtesy of Kurt Geiger x Crocs