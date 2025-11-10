Kurt Geiger unveils lingerie and sleepwear collection with Dora Larsen

British footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger has unveiled its first-ever collaboration with colourful lingerie, swimwear and sleepwear brand Dora Larsen.

The limited-edition capsule collection reimagines Kurt Geiger’s signature rainbow palette through the lens of Dora Larsen’s soft, feminine aesthetic with exclusive lingerie and sleepwear sets.

The collaboration is rooted in a shared “love of colour, self-expression, and distinctive design,” explains Kurt Geiger, and the debut drop for the festive season features a cami and short set, crafted from responsibly sourced silky viscose with a delicate scallop-edge lace trim. The set is available in two vibrant colourways, pastel pink with orange lace and blue straps, and bold fuchsia with green lace and orange straps.

Kurt Geiger x Dora Larsen collection Credits: Kurt Geiger

This will be followed up with a second drop for Valentine’s Day, which will include a triangle bralette and matching knickers made from soft stretch tulle, embellished with recycled heart embroidery and contrast trims. These will be offered in two colourways, rich brown with pink and orange straps and rainbow heart embroidery, and pale pink with green straps and the same playful rainbow detailing.

Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, chief creative officer at Kurt Geiger, said in a statement: “Visiting Bath and stepping into the Dora Larsen world with Georgia and her team was such an inspiring experience. I’ve always admired how they combine unexpected colour combinations with such ease and creativity, so I was excited to see how we could translate Kurt Geiger’s signature aesthetic into lingerie and sleepwear.

“The collaboration marks the first time we’re offering our customers pieces in this category, and it beautifully complements our expanding lifestyle collections.”

Kurt Geiger x Dora Larsen collection Credits: Kurt Geiger

The independently owned Dora Larsen was established by Georgia Larsen in 2016, which she runs alongside her husband, Jake, from their office in Bath. They create two collections a year, spanning across lingerie and, more recently, sleepwear. Each collection is designed in the UK and produced in limited quantities, and at least 83 percent of its pieces utilise recycled materials.

Commenting on the collaboration, Georgia Larsen, founder of Dora Larsen, added: “From the moment Rebecca and the Kurt Geiger team reached out, we have been genuinely excited to collaborate on this capsule. Although Dora Larsen and Kurt Geiger operate in very different product spaces, we share a strong alignment in values - championing female empowerment, celebrating positivity, and embracing colour as a powerful form of self-expression.

“For this collaboration, we reimagined our signature silhouettes, the trusted favourites of the Dora Larsen customer, through the lens of the iconic Kurt Geiger rainbow palette. The result is a series of bold, one-of-a-kind pieces that feel distinctively 'us'. Above all, we’re thrilled to be part of this new category for Kurt Geiger, and to introduce the Dora Larsen aesthetic to their community - inviting them to discover lingerie and nightwear in a fresh, vibrant way.”

Kurt Geiger x Dora Larsen collection Credits: Kurt Geiger

The limited-edition Kurt Geiger x Dora Larsen collection will be available exclusively at select Kurt Geiger stores in the UK and the US and online at kurtgeiger.com. The cami and short set will retail for 90 pounds / 190 US dollars, while the heart embroidered triangle bra is priced at 58 pounds / 125 US dollars, and the matching knickers are 40 pounds / 84 US dollars.