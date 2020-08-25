KVD Vegan Beauty launches at Ulta Beauty

Cruelty-free makeup brand KVD Vegan Beauty has announced its launch with the largest beauty retailer in the US, Ulta Beauty.

The partnership will feature product exclusives such as an introductory/value kit and a limited-edition makeup bag.

Kristin Walcott, president of Kendo Brands, said in a statement: “We are excited to continue the very strong momentum of KVD Vegan Beauty with expanded distribution to Ulta Beauty. This will allow us to reach new consumers, who have been asking us for years to come to Ulta Beauty.”

With the brand’s launch at Ulta Beauty, there will be an illustrative window campaign, new fixtures, engaging icons, and digital assets all designed by LatinX artist, Ana Strumpf.

KVD Vegan Beauty has been exclusively sold at Sephora for the last 12 years. It will still be sold there and it will be available at other retailers and KVD Vegan Beauty’s website.

Monica Arnuado, chief merchandising officer at Ulta Beauty, said: “We're proud to offer beloved brands and thrilled to add KVD Vegan Beauty to our assortment. As one of the most iconic, vegan, prestige makeup brands, KVD VB offers our guests' products that naturally reflect their wants, needs and values. Our teams look forward to welcoming new and existing brand fans to explore and discover KVD Vegan Beauty at Ulta Beauty.”