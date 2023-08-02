Kylie Jenner reimagined as a Bratz doll

Beauty entrepreneur and reality star Kylie Jenner has teamed up with toy and entertainment company MGA Entertainment to launch a collection with fashion doll brand Bratz.

The Bratz x Kylie collection reimagines the social media star as a Bratz doll to mark the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration.

The partnership launches with a new Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles collection, which features six palm-sized Bratz doll figurines wearing some of her most memorable red carpet looks, including two of Jenner’s Met Gala looks.

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” said Kylie Jenner in a statement. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here.”

The limited-edition Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles will feature two different package designs to increase collectability for Bratz and Kylie fans, adds the brand. Each capsule comes with a Kylie Mini Bratz and an accessory and features blind packaging designed in a foil-wrapped twist on the classic Bratz trapezoid.

Accessories include a cruiser in exclusive colours featuring Kylie’s signature across the side, and Norman, one of Kylie’s beloved Italian greyhounds that’s been miniaturised in an all-new sculpt.

Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles collection Credits: MGA Entertainment/Bratz

Jasmin Larian, creative director at Bratz, added: “This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration. Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago – from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive.

“Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family.”

The Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles are now available globally online and in stores at select Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy’s, Walgreens and on Bratz.com. The debut capsule will be followed up with a line of Bratz x Kylie fashion dolls in the autumn, with pre-orders expected from September 1.