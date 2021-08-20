Kylie Jenner reveals upcoming Kylie Swim collection

Reality TV star and business mogul Kylie Jenner has begun sharing images of her upcoming swimwear line Kylie Swim, launching an Instagram account to officially announce the collection.

Since the Kylie Swim Instagram made its impromptu appearance, the social media savvy Jenner has begun sharing glimpses of the collection through her stories. Videos and vague images offered fans subtle snippets of what they can expect, as well as a series of behind the scenes polaroids from ongoing photoshoots.

In the one polaroid posted on the Instagram account, Kylie is seen wearing a wrap-around swimsuit made up of a material boasting a striking pink and yellow gradient. Other fragments shared through her personal stories make it clear that the entire collection will be this bold, with designs flaunting a range of bright colours, daring silhouettes and strong cutouts.

Image: Kylie Swim

Fans picked up the scent of the announcement in May when a trademark application for ‘Kylie Swim’ was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. A number of apparel pieces were requested alongside the filing, including beach cover-ups, footwear and accessories, providing a broader idea of what fans were to expect.

This isn’t the first time the youngest member of the famous family has stepped into the fashion world. She currently co-runs the fashion label Kendall + Kylie beside sister Kendall Jenner, with collections selling at an assortment of multibrand retailers including Pacsun, Forever 21 and Khol’s.

The younger Jenner has also had great success with previous ventures, with Kylie Cosmetics being the most notable. The company recently relaunched in partnership with Coty, expanding its reach in the European market and further developing its highly demanded collections.

There is little information on the actual launch date of the swimwear collection, yet the Kylie Swim Instagram already has almost half a million followers despite there only being one photo shared.