Kylie Jenner’s Khy collaborates with Poster Girl

Khy, the fashion brand founded by Kylie Jenner, has unveiled its newest collaboration with London-based Poster Girl, known for its ultra-feminine, boundary-pushing aesthetic.

The Khy x Poster Girl collaboration is described as a partnership “years in the making” as Jenner was an early supporter of the tongue-in-cheek independent British fashion label, which offers contemporary ready-to-wear and statement latex pieces.

The collection celebrates “unwavering confidence” and offers statement-making pieces that give a nod to nostalgia with a contemporary twist while marking a “new wave in bodycon dressing”.

Khy x Poster Girl collection Credits: Khy

Commenting on the collaboration, Jenner, creative director and co-founder of Khy, said in a statement: "I've been a huge fan of Poster Girl’s bold, empowering designs for years, and to create a collection with Natasha and Francesca that embodies that energy is so exciting.

“We've poured so much passion into every detail, making sure each piece feels both nostalgic and modern. The high-shine, body-skimming latex is the star of the show, and is the perfect blend of sexy and sophisticated. From the mini dress with the thigh-high slit, to the body-hugging maxi skirt, each silhouette is designed to flatter and showcase your curves. This collection is all about celebrating confidence, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it."

Poster Girl unveils first-ever brand collaboration with Kylie Jenner’s Khy

The brand adds that Jenner played an “integral role” in the design process, which included months of creative collaboration between Los Angeles and London, as well as reviewing colour swatches, testing fabrications, and ensuring the perfect fit for each silhouette, which has been crafted to streamline curves and celebrate the female form.

Khy x Poster Girl collection Credits: Khy

Francesca Capper, co-founder of Poster Girl, added: “To see our designs come to life on someone who has championed the brand from its early days is an incredibly rewarding and emotional milestone.

“It symbolises not just the evolution of Poster Girl, but also the strong connection we’ve cultivated with Kylie and her stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra over the years. Khy x Poster Girl marks our first ever brand collaboration and it couldn’t make more perfect sense.”

Khy x Poster Girl collection Credits: Khy

The Khy x Poster Girl dress collection features three ultra-saturated glossy colourways in rouge, black and bone and is available in sizes XXS-2X. Pieces will be priced between 148 and 278 US dollars and will be available to shop exclusively on Khy.com from March 18.

Khy, founded by Jenner in November 2023, aims to redefine the modern wardrobe by offering edited accessible fashion collections that blend luxury with everyday style by collaborating with brands and designers.