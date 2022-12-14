Kylie Minogue launches new fragrance with Scent Beauty

Singer Kylie Minogue has launched her newest fragrance ‘Disco Darling’ in partnership with Scent Beauty, Inc.

‘Disco Darling by Kylie’ is inspired by the singer’s latest album, ‘Disco,’ and offers a floral, musky and fruit-infused scent that aims “to evoke the exuberance of dance”.

It has been designed to be a “sexier and more addictive partner” to the singer’s Eau de Parfum, ‘Darling by Kylie’. It features notes of bergamot, sparkling cassis, and crisp apple with a heart of jasmine, white peony, and raspberry, with a base of vanilla orchid, musks, and ambrox.

The scent has been two years in the making and was brought to life by the perfumers at Firmenich who worked closely with Minogue.

“As a long-time friend of Kylie, I am thrilled we found a way to translate her newest music from Disco into a second fragrance, under the Darling umbrella,” said Steve Mormoris, chief executive of Scent Beauty, Inc. in a statement. “Kylie’s optimism, grace and musical talent are everlasting. Consumers love her. This will be another huge success.”

Commenting on the fragrance, Minogue added: “Darling is a term of endearment with infinite possibilities, and I am thrilled to have created Disco Darling, which is glamorous, addictive and perfect for a night out.”

Disco Darling by Kylie is now available in Europe, online in the US at ScentBeauty.com, and in Australia. It will also be available in Brazil and other worldwide markets in early 2023.