L’Agence Spring 2022

In a collection entitled ‘Champ de Fleurs’, Californian brand L’Agence presented a digital show that lay all of its focus on the female form and silhouette. The occasion-wear collection was set within a runway lined with flower bouquets as part of a collaboration with New York floral design company Popupflorist.

Double-breasted blazers sat alongside slinky cami dresses and colour-popping co-ords, making up a selection of staple pieces designed with a bold colour palette of neon greens, lilacs, cobalt blue and salmon tones. The use of striking colours is part of the brand’s way to “convey an undeniable uplifting vibe and standout suavity that meshes the West Coast attitude and Parisian flair”, according to the label’s collection description.

Alongside denim patchwork jeans and crushed velvet suits, viewers were met with designs that took on a more literal approach to the spring season. A floor-length maxi dress encased in a bright butterfly print and a fresh floral two-piece were seasonally friendly pieces that brought an offering of staple items with a subtle edge. They contrasted strongly with structured silk gowns and loose fitted trousers, each one bringing its own elements to the overall line.

L’Agence footwear also led the stage in the brand’s second full shoe collection. Taking the leap into the new category for autumn 2021, creative director Jeff Rudes decided to continue expanding the footwear selection as part of the label’s goal of developing into a lifestyle brand.

Image: L'Agence

Image: L'Agence

Image: L'Agence