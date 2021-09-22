L'Oréal Paris to stage Paris Fashion Week show

Cosmetics brand L’Oréal Paris plans to take the runway by storm at Paris Fashion Week. The brand, which is Paris Fashion Week partner, is staging Le Défile L’Oréal Paris on October 3 at the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme. The news was reported by WWD. The brand has said the event will be open to the public and will broadcast to over 30 countries globally via L’Oréal Paris’s social media channels. Le Défile is considered a fashion and beauty collaboration. The first ever show in 2017 closed traffic at the Champs Elysées.

This year’s runway show celebrates the anniversary of L’Oréal Paris’s slogan “Because You’re Worth It.” The theme is taking a larger focus on women’s empowerment, especially after last year when the brand launched its international Stand Up Against Street Harassment program to train one million women and men in bystander intervention.

The runway show will feature several of the brand’s spokespeople including Dame Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Liya Kebede, and Marie Bochet. L’Oréal makes an effort to cast models of all skin tones, ages, and hair types for the show. Since 2017, L’Oréal Paris has held a every fall for Paris Fashion Week, with COVID-19 putting a damper on their plans for last year. In the past, brands that have participated ranged from established luxury houses like Balmain to younger brands like Marine Serre.