La Colección 6.0: Emerging Ecuadorian designers explore cultural identity and innovation

A new generation of Ecuadorian fashion designers showcased collections focused on cultural identity, experimental materials, and responsible production during the sixth edition of “La Colección,” the annual graduate runway presentation hosted by Universidad San Francisco de Quito.

According to organisers in a press release, “La Colección 6.0” brought together 19 graduating fashion design students under the theme “Las Formas del Pensamiento” (“The Forms of Thought”), encouraging participants to translate ideas, cognitive processes, and personal experiences into wearable design. The event was presented by the university’s Fashion Design programme as a platform for emerging Ecuadorian talent with ambitions for both domestic and international recognition.

The collections incorporated a range of traditional and contemporary techniques, including embroidery, 3D printing, biomaterials, and the use of chambira — a natural fiber associated with Amazonian artisan practices. Several projects also involved collaboration with local communities connected to the students, reflecting broader conversations within Latin American fashion around sustainability, heritage preservation, and ethical production.

Organisers said the showcase aimed to position fashion not only as a commercial industry but also as a form of cultural and conceptual expression. The students’ work explored individual identity and experimentation while reinterpreting traditional craftsmanship through contemporary design approaches.

The university highlighted the event as part of Ecuador’s growing creative economy and emerging fashion sector. Previous editions of the programme have produced independent brands and designers now active within the national fashion landscape, including labels such as SANTO, CHERRY PAM, BLESK, AMBAR, and ARENA.

The showcase reflects a wider trend in global fashion education, where graduate collections increasingly emphasize sustainability, local identity, and interdisciplinary research alongside technical garment construction. Fashion schools across Latin America, Europe, and North America have expanded their focus on circular production methods, indigenous textile traditions, and digital fabrication technologies as the industry adapts to environmental and technological pressures.

Organisers said this year’s edition demonstrated how Ecuadorian fashion design continues to evolve toward “greater conceptual depth, cultural sensitivity, and international competitiveness,” while positioning emerging designers as part of a new generation seeking to expand the visibility of Ecuador’s creative industries abroad.