LA Fashion Week returns in November: Nike becomes partner, Ed Hardy and Private Policy scheduled

The third edition of LA Fashion Week (LAFW) is just weeks away, and organisers are suggesting that this latest season will see them “elevating the game” through runway experiences, presentations, exhibits and more.

Scheduled to take place from November 13 to 15, LAFW is welcoming title partners W Hollywood and Stella Jets, while its premier partners now include Snapchat, Nike and Citi.

Co-founder of the fashion week’s organiser, N4xt Experiences, and president of the fashion week itself, Ciarra Pardo, said that the partners were to be “seamlessly plugged in”, “enhancing the experience with a natural synergy”.

Nike, for example, will be hosting workout sessions, a VIP lounge, workshops and panel talks over the duration of the fashion week, while banking group Citi will also hold panels and dinners.

Brands joining the show schedule include Ed Hardy, Sergio Hudson, The Blonds, Rio World, Tribune Brand, Theophilio and Private Policy. Other notable events include a Christian Siriano book signing, a Creators’ Academy Summit, the LAFW Brand Marketplace and a presentation by Borden.

Pardo continued: “[LA] is where global fashion communities converge, and we're proud to maintain that forward-thinking, disruptive and entrepreneurial spirit."

The idea for this year is to form a 360 experience for the fashion week, in what Imad Izemrane, CEO of N4xt, said is to “uphold the prestige of traditional fashion week formats while infusing the unique energy and creativity that LA offers”.

The result will be a mix of entertainment, media, technology, fashion and beauty, Izemrane commented, resulting in an “immersive” three-day event that will “captivate our audience”.