LA Gear relaunches with new creative director and retail partnership

Los Angeles-inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories brand LA Gear is relaunching with a new look and an exclusive retail partnership with Fred Segal ahead of its 40th anniversary.

Alongside a new visual identity and reimagined sneaker styles, LA Gear has also appointed Dave Osokow, co-founder of the eyewear company Privé Revaux, as its creative director.

Commenting on Osokow’s appointment, Jay Jackson, executive vice president of ACI International and LA Gear's brand manager, said in a statement: "We're excited to have DaveO join the LA Gear team. His entrepreneurial spirit and creative style, align with our long-term vision and commitment to design and produce quality products that reflect our heritage, current footwear, and style trends, and expand our visibility.”

Image: LA Gear / Fred Segal

Osokow’s first launch for LA Gear will be the new Boardwalk low-top sneaker for men and women inspired by LA Gear's archival Unstoppable Collection. The unisex style is crafted with a leather upper, terry cloth liner and features a 10 to 12-hour rechargeable LED tongue.

"The contemporary look of the Boardwalk is a nod to the old-school classics we love from the 90s,” explains Osokow. “A modern nostalgic feel to your everyday style.”

LA Gear teams up with Fred Segal on relaunch

The new lifestyle sneaker is part of an exclusive limited-edition LA Gear Heritage collection with Fred Segal, which takes inspiration from the classics from the 80s and 90s, and celebrates LA Gear's legacy designs including the Catapult, Turbo, and Flame.

The high-top Flame, known as the iconic SharkFin or SharkSkin, features dual-density comfort midsoles and a 3D moulded heel, while the youth Catapult, designed with play in mind, features a motion-activated light-up tongue. Multiple colourways are available including an adult and youth glow-in-the-dark Catapult, and a leather-free, glow-in-the-dark upper Flame.

Commenting on the retail partnership, Jackson added: "Fred Segal shifted the style-culture of Los Angeles - a retail partnership celebrates the legacies of LA Gear, the history of our city and the authenticity of an inclusive lifestyle. We look forward to the future and creating unique collections and experiences."

Jeff Lotman, chief executive at Fred Segal, said: “We are very excited to collaborate with LA Gear, an iconic brand that has shaped the 90s and pop culture landscape. Reinventing a completely new look and feel for LA Gear, we are thrilled to share this brand with a whole new generation.”

The LA Gear heritage collection retails from 70 to 135 US dollars and is available at Fred Segal's flagship store on Sunset Boulevard and online at fredsegal.com.

