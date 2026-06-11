Labrum wins BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund 2026

Labrum has been named the winner of this year’s BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund. The brand’s founder, Foday Dumbuya, will be the recipient of a 100,000 pound grant prize, a year-long mentorship, pro-bono legal services, and access to specialist advisors.

Launched in 2014, Labrum is known for sharing the untold stories of the diaspora merging African values with British tailoring. The brand was selected for Dumbuya’s ability to “elevate his collections while maintaining a distinct creative vision” that reflects the “originality that British fashion is known for”, BFC chief executive, Laura Weir, said.

She continued: “Through stories rooted in heritage, community and diaspora, Labrum continues to shape a powerful cultural dialogue with lasting impact. We are proud to work with the team at British GQ to support the brand’s continued growth and help accelerate its momentum at this important stage of its journey.”

In a statement, Dumbuya said winning the award was an “incredibly special moment”, adding: “As a brand built on the stories of migration, identity and cultural exchange, this recognition is a reminder that those stories matter.

“The fund will give us the platform, resources and confidence to continue building Labrum into a truly global British brand, allowing us to invest in our team, strengthen our business and reach new audiences while staying true to the community and values that brought us here.”

Labrum is the first designer to receive the BFC/GQDFF since the council introduced its new strategy, BFC 2030: Access, Creativity, Growth, pivoting efforts from designer promotion towards more tangible support. The fund sits within Prizes & Programmes, a pillar designed to support the development of commercially resilient businesses.