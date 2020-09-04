Lacoste announces new collaboration with Chinatown Market

Lacoste has teamed with Chinatown Market for a new collection that combines each brand's signature style. A leader in the streetwear realm, Chinatown Market brings its unique and bold aesthetic to Lacoste's sporty aesthetic.

The two brands first came together in 2018, offering consumers a customization experience at Hypefest in New York. This new collaboration marks the first time Lacoste and Chinatown Market have designed a collection together.

The range includes T-shirts, polos, sweatshirts and caps featuring new takes on the signature Lacoste crocodile logo. All styles will launch for retail on September 7 through Chinatown Market and from Lacoste's e-commerce site on September 9.

Images courtesy of Purple PR