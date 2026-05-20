Lacoste elevating collaboration with Roland-Garros for 2026

French sports and lifestyle brand Lacoste is deepening its relationship with the tennis Grand Slam tournament Roland-Garros for 2026 with a co-branded collection and a new Club Lacoste concept.

In a statement, Lacoste said the collaboration with Roland-Garros is a “meeting point between sport and culture,” and will include a co-branded performance collection designed to support athletes at the highest level, with polos, breathable T-shirts, shorts, skirts, and training jackets created for “movement, lightness, and control”.

Lacoste x Roland-Garros 2026 Credits: Lacoste

This will be joined with a lifestyle collection, which aims to translate the clay tournaments' unique atmosphere into “a daily wardrobe,” with polos, sweatshirts, hoodies, scarves, dresses, shirts, and casual sets.

“This lifestyle collection embodies a modern matchday style at the crossroads of fashion and sport,” explains Lacoste.

Lacoste x Roland-Garros 2026 Credits: Lacoste

The collection also features pieces dyed using clay from Roland-Garros, introducing a new white-clay-based dye that offers a “unique, one-of-a-kind imprint”.

This season, the co-branded collaboration also moves beyond apparel and includes specially designed footwear for both on-and-off-court style, sunglasses inspired by the tournament’s visual identity, leather bags, as well as caps, socks and even underwear to complete the wardrobe.

Lacoste x Roland-Garros 2026 Credits: Lacoste

Recognising the reach of the French Grand Slam tournament, Lacoste will be selling the Lacoste x Roland-Garros 2026 collection across numerous markets worldwide, including the UK, Canada, the US, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Croatia, Bulgaria, Malta, North Macedonia, Poland, Serbia, Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, Cameroon, Algeria, Angola, South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, India, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.

Alongside the collection, Lacoste will also be hosting a new edition of its exclusive Club Lacoste concept from May 21 to 24. Following previous events in New York, Melbourne, and Miami, Club Lacoste will take over a Paris rooftop in the 16th arrondissement with an immersive concept designed to act as “a meeting point between sport, elegance, and the French art de vivre”. The space will host exclusive meet-and-greets, activities, pop-up experiences showcasing the collections, and screenings of the tournament’s opening-day matches.