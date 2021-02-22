Lacoste launches eco-friendly Loop Polo

French heritage fashion brand Lacoste is launching a sustainable and eco-friendly twist to its bestseller polo, with the introduction of the Loop Polo made using recycled cotton from surplus Lacoste polos.

The eco-friendly unisex Loop Polo is composed of 30 percent recycled cotton spun together with 70 percent virgin cotton, made using a “closed-loop” process, which means no two polos are identical.

It comes in a speckled look in heather grey or midnight blue and the iconic polo still maintains its “petit piqué” texture, explains Lacoste, as well as its two-button neckline, short sleeves and tonal croc camouflage, which has been made from recycled polyester.

The whole process marks a new era for Lacoste, with the French brand adding that it is a new reinvented low environmental impact model, as production also consumers less water.

Launching on February 22, the Loop Polo will retail for 135 US dollars and will be available in Lacoste stores and online.

In addition, the French brand is partnering with hybrid ethical retailer Maison De Mode, co-founded by Amanda Heart and Hassan Pierre that has been a champion in empowering individuality, raising awareness on a global platform within the luxury sustainability market.

In December, Lacoste joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s ‘Make Fashion Circular’ programme. Since 2009, this nonprofit association has introduced circularity into the worldwide economic agenda by helping fashion brands become greener, with a focus on the impact on the planet and those who live in it.

Image: courtesy of Lacoste