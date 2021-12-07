Lacoste launches Lacoste Gallery

Lacoste has launched Lacoste Gallery in support of equal opportunities.

The gallery is selling 46 different visual works, with all the proceeds going towards the Lacoste Foundation’s partner associates. The foundation aims to provide equal opportunities, in line with the Durable Elegance global CSR approach that it adopted in early 2021.

As a part of its goal, the foundation looks to support the social and professional integration of disabled or disadvantaged young people and the improvement of living conditions in communities.

It does this by supporting projects in the fields of education, the environment and health. Since 2006, the foundation has helped over 100,000 young people, and supported 200 different projects.

The paintings on offer depict iconic imagery from Lacoste, such as vintage posters from early campaigns, designs by the first creative director Robert George, historical photos of the Lacoste family and illustrations inspired by the brand’s graphic codes.

Available to buy in a variety countries around the world, Lacoste has also included an augmented reality experience. It allows customers to be immersed in the online virtual gallery, so that the works to be viewed by anyone.

“With the launch of this gallery, we are pleased to associate our customers with the Lacoste Foundation’s commitments by allowing them to enjoy the brand’s iconic works in an unprecedented way, while at the same time allowing them to carry out a solidarity action,” said chief brand officer of Lacoste and member of the executive committee of the Lacoste Foundation, Catherine Spindler.

Lacoste Gallery will be regularly updated with unreleased artworks.