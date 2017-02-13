​Lacoste to show during Paris Fashion Week next season

London - French fashion brand Lacoste is set to get in touch with its roots once more, as the brand moves its fashion week show across the Atlantic from New York to Paris.

Following the brands New York Fashion Week show on Sunday, which saw the brand present a space-inspired collection with both urban and vintage influences for Autumn/Winter 2017-2018, Lacoste announced it would be moving its show to Paris for its SS18 collection show, in honour of the brand's 85th birthday.

The fashion week show move comes after 13 years of the French brand showing during New York Fashion Week. "This event illustrates the brand’s desire to capitalize on its legacy and highlights the very nature of its DNA, namely, effortless French elegance," wrote the company in a press release.

The exact show date and location of Lacoste Paris Fashion Week show has yet to be revealed.