Lacoste unveils collaboration with Venus Williams

Lacoste has unveiled a capsule collection with tennis star Venus Williams, who has been an ambassador for the French sportswear brand since 2022.

Lacoste x EleVen by Venus launches on November 8 and merges the aesthetics of Lacoste with Williams’ fashion-forward activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams to offer a women’s lifestyle collection featuring tracksuits, tennis skirts, knitted jumpers, and outerwear.

Lacoste x EleVen by Venus Williams collection Credits: Lacoste

Commenting on the collaboration, Williams said in a statement: “At EleVen, our mission is to inspire women to feel confident and help them achieve their goals, so they can become the best versions of themselves in all areas of their life.

“This collaboration with Lacoste embodies that same ethos. It was an honour to work with their team to design a collection that not only reflects EleVen’s commitment to empowering women, but also pays homage to the rich history and legacy of Lacoste.”

Lacoste x EleVen by Venus Williams collection Credits: Lacoste

The 18-piece collection for autumn/winter has been a year in the making and features short-sleeved striped polo shirts, knitted jumpers emblazoned with ‘Venus Did It First,’ pleated tennis skirts and dresses, nylon tracksuits embroidered with patches inspired by Ivy League logos, T-shirts, and a collectable two-toned varsity jacket.

Lacoste x EleVen by Venus will be available in stores and on lacoste.com from November 8.

Lacoste x EleVen by Venus Williams collection Credits: Lacoste

Lacoste x EleVen by Venus Williams collection Credits: Lacoste