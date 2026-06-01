Ladurée x Casablanca: “When fashion meets indulgence”

Parisian fashion label Casablanca has unveiled a collaborative ready-to-wear and pastry collection with French luxury patisserie house Ladurée, designed as a “journey between taste and style”.

Launching on June 3, the Ladurée x Casablanca features limited-edition pomelo-mint macarons and gift boxes, which will be available until September 1, alongside a capsule of ready-to-wear and accessories, including shirts, T-shirts, jumpers, a silk scarf, sweatshirt, shorts, a cap and tote bag.

Ladurée x Casablanca collaboration campaign Credits: Casablanca

Charaf Tajer, founder and creative director of Casablanca, said in a statement: “As someone who grew up in Paris, Ladurée has always felt like a true institution to me – an iconic establishment tied to so many memories of celebration, from gifting cakes as a ritual to breakfasts with loved ones.

“As kids, it almost felt untouchable. There’s a natural synergy between our two worlds: a shared attention to detail, a classic yet colourful palette, and above all, an appreciation for beauty and joy. It’s a real honour to collaborate with them.”

Ladurée x Casablanca collaboration campaign Credits: Casablanca

At the heart of the collaboration is a “shared passion for travel,” explains both brands, with the creative centred around an artwork painted exclusively for the collaboration, an idealistic scene of a dreamlike chateau nested within an opulent French garden, framed by tennis courts and palm trees, under the blanket of a pastel sunset sky.

This central motif and the signature co-branding flow through the entire collection, from the bespoke packaging design housing macarons through to the ready-to-wear and accessories, embroidered across crochet bags and intricately placed onto silk shirts.

Ladurée x Casablanca collection Credits: Casablanca

For the sweet treats, Ladurée’s executive chef of pastry, Julien Alvarez, has developed a distinctive new flavour, pomelo and mint, described as being “fresh and luminous,” while evoking “the lightness of summer, balancing vibrancy, bitterness and softness”.

Alvarez added: “Following a trip to Japan, Charaf shared his inspiration for the pairing of pomelo and mint. We then approached it as a subtle balance between freshness, bitterness and sweetness, creating a bright and distinctive signature perfectly suited to summer.”

Ladurée x Casablanca collaboration campaign Credits: Ladurée / Casablanca

Pastries start at 2.85 pounds for a single macaron filled with pomelo-mint fruit paste, while a limited-edition Ladurée x Casablanca gift box will retail for 44 pounds at Ladurée stores worldwide.

The apparel and accessories will range from 160 pounds for a silk scarf to 770 pounds for the long-sleeved silk satin shirt. The collection will be sold on Casablanca’s website, at its flagships in Paris and Los Angeles, as well as select retailers around the world.

Ladurée x Casablanca collaboration campaign Credits: Ladurée / Casablanca

Ladurée x Casablanca collection Credits: Casablanca